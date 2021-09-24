Santa Clara County begins administering COVID-19 boosters

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — It’s still very early in what is being described as a soft rollout for the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots that cleared a final hurdle with the CDC on Thursday.

But so far, it’s been more like a slow rollout.

Vaccine is plentiful and appointments easy to get, but despite that people seeking a COVID-19 booster shot were few and far between Friday here at De Paul Health Center in Morgan Hill.

It appears that a cumbersome, multi-faceted approval process has resulted in some confusion over eligibility.

By mid afternoon, the clinic staff was biding their time as only a handful of people had received the booster shot. A third dose of the Pfizer vaccine is now recommended six months after the second dose for adults age 65 and older, people in institutions and long term care facilities as well as those with underlying health problems.

The rollout was equally slow at the county’s newest vaccination site in San Martin and clinics in San Jose and mountain view.

Demand is expected to increase as the public better understands eligibility and availability.

Reaching those still unvaccinated remains the top priority, but approval of the booster shots is a milestone, says Dr. Tong.