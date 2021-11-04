Santa Clara County begins vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 at school campuses

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Starting today, Santa Clara County’s Public Health Department is partnering up with the County Office of Education to begin vaccinating children ages five to 11.

County leaders announced Thursday that it has opened the first of dozens of COVID-19 vaccination clinics at several school campuses.

The announcement comes after the Center of Disease Control (CDC) approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to 11 earlier this week.

The county public health department’s mobile vaccination unit will host vaccination clinics at approximately 80 school campuses around the county.

The county says it will prioritize schools in communities with high ratios of COVID-19 transmission to community vaccination rates.

“These school-based vaccination clinics bring COVID vaccines directly to school communities, providing a critical layer of protection for children and families,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Director of the Public Health Department and Health Officer for the County of Santa Clara.

“We know the COVID vaccines are safe and effective for kids ages 5 and older, and we want to make it as easy as possible for kids to get vaccinated. These clinics provide better accessibility for many working parents and guardians and eliminates the need for them to take additional time off work.”

Since May, the county has already begun hosting vaccination clinics at 82 school campuses and says dozens more will be launched in the coming weeks.

Additionally, the county will host “magnet” vaccination sites tailored specifically to serving all children and families in the surrounding community.

At a press conference Thursday, county leaders announced a goal of vaccinating 75% of children ages five to 11 by January, 1, 2022.