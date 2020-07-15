Santa Clara County business owners frustrated, confused over rollbacks on reopening plans

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Frustration and confusion as California rolls back on reopening plans.

Rising coronavirus cases forcing businesses to close their doors once again.

For most of the state, hair salons, gyms, malls, and more are being closed again.

For those in Santa Clara County, it is even more frustrating to be shut down days after they had reopened many businesses.

The clock is ticking toward the midnight deadline when every hair and nail salon will once again be shutting down.

Salon owners and their stylists went from cheers to tears when they got the news and now they are demanding some answers.

“We went from joy to devastation which was extremely heartbreaking,” Laure Chicoine said.

Like thousands of other salon owners, stylists and their clients, Laure Chicoine, whose Nirvana Aveda Concept Salon in Los Gatos will close again, after being open for just two days, is looking for some answers.

“We’re getting mixed messages both at the state and county level and from our state board about what we can and cannot do,” Chicoine said.

Having gone above and beyond the personal safety measures mandated for re-opening, Chicoine is not convinced reputable hair salons are the problem when it comes to COVID-19 and worries the new order will force the industry to break the law.

“They have no choice but to go underground and into backyards and people’s homes and do hair to survive because literally there is no assistance coming their way,” Chicoine said.

“I saw the writing on the wall,” Karie Bennett said.

Master stylist Karie Bennett, who owns salons at Santana Row and San Jose, decided not to open Monday despite having spent $10,000 on air purifiers and other PPE products to keep her 45 employees and clients safe but she too would like some answers.

“It is confusing and frustrating because right now we don’t know how long this shutdown goes on for. Is it going to be another five months when we can reopen. When are we going to reopen? I know however at the core of this decision is protecting the health and safety of our community because people are getting sick and dying,” Bennett said.

As she and her staff race to serve as many clients as possible before midnight, Laure Chicoine pointed out her petition to keep salons open now has some 40,000 signatures.

“We would really like to know where do we go from here? How long will we be shutdown? Will it be three days or three weeks? Can we do outdoor services or not? We need some answers,” Chicoine said.

