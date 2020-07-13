Santa Clara County businesses including hair, nail salons reopen with strict guidelines

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – Starting Monday, July 13, businesses like nail salons and hair salons will be able to reopen, but with strict coronavirus guidelines.

Other businesses that will be allowed to reopen today are gyms, tattoo shops, hotels, outdoor pools, summer camps, and outdoor gatherings.

Indoor dining, bars, and movie theaters must stay closed for now.

County health officials have decided to also keep indoor gatherings banned.

Health officials discourage any gatherings at all, but now there are gatherings of up to 60 people allowed outside so long as everyone is wearing face masks.

Each business reopening has to submit applications with information on how they will social distance customers and employees.

There are certain protocols for each type of business.

Gyms must have people schedule workouts to ensure there is spacing and equipment is cleaned after each use.

For example, at Nail Bar in Mountain View, their Yelp page says they will be opening today for appointments only with protocols in place, like a maximum of 9 clients inside at one time.

There will be contactless payment, masks required, and staff will wear gloves and masks too.

Santa Clara County is reopening further despite other Bay Area counties reversing course. On Sunday, Alameda County was placed on the state’s watch list, and Sonoma County reimposed some coronavirus restrictions on businesses.

Latest Stories: