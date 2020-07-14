Santa Clara County businesses set to close again include fitness centers, hair salons

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Fitness centers, shopping malls, and hair salons are among the businesses set to close on Wednesday, July 15, in Santa Clara County, according to the health department.

On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that businesses statewide would be closed as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increased.

In Santa Clara County, some businesses, including gyms, were allowed to reopen Monday, however, the county is now reversing their decision.

The county was added to the states monitoring list on Sunday.

Effective at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, the following businesses will be forced to close:

Worship services

Protests

Fitness centers

Offices in nonessential sectors

Personal care services, e.g. nail salons, body waxing, tattoo parlors

Hair salons, barbershops

Shopping malls

Santa Clara County puts out list of what must close and when based on a surge in #coronavirus cases.@kron4news pic.twitter.com/agiAQbw5H5 — Justine Waldman (@JustineWaldman) July 13, 2020

“The fight against COVID-19 is unfortunately far from over, but our residents and businesses have shown how we can collectively make an extraordinary difference in saving lives and safeguarding our community,” said County of Santa Clara Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody. “We strongly urge everyone to rigorously and consistently follow the State and local health orders.”

