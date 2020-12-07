Santa Clara County businesses take last minute clients before lockdown

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The stay-at-home order goes into effect at 10 p.m. Sunday night in Santa Clara County.

Over there, appointments at hair salons and barbershops booked up fast this weekend — so fast that some shops opened on days they’re normally closed.

“I’ve been super busy,” Jimmy Silva said. “Yesterday making appointments and today, I’ve just been busy all day and I’ll be working all day today.”

Over at Big Jim’s Barbershop in Santa Clara, owner Jimmy Silva has a full book of appointments on Sunday before he’ll be forced to close his business until the new year.

“Paranoia. They need to get a cut. It’s crazy!” Silva said. “They want to see me… it’s just like toilet paper but haircuts!”

Since Friday’s announcement of a stay-at-home order to go into effect at 10 p.m. on Sunday, Silva says he booked as many appointments as he safely could. That meant opening up for an extra day on Sunday — a day his shop is normally closed.

“I gotta make some money you know? I gotta get my hustle on because they’re gonna shut us down,” Silva said.

Other barbershops on Monroe Street are also busy.

Meanwhile at Santa Clara Hair Studio, business is slower. Stylist Hannah Chung says their rush of appointments was on Saturday.

And like many other stylists, she’s worried about being out of work during another shutdown.

“I have a mortgage. I have a payment. I take care of my house,” Chung said.

For owners like Silva who already had to cut back in staff and appointments this year, he’s concerned about where the next rent check for his shop will come from.

“Horrible. I just wish the government, even the mayors have some type of plan for us, some income, some type of money or something,” Silva said. “How are we gonna pay our bills? That’s the number one thing. We’re shut down but we still gotta pay rent.”