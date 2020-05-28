Santa Clara County calls for volunteers to help track people who may be spreading COVID-19

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – A key indicator in reopening the economy is contact tracing which helps stop the spread of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Santa Clara County called on the public for help to get these contact tracers.

“Contact tracing can be done from your home, on the internet or on the phone,” Dr. Jeff Smith said.

Santa Clara County Executive Dr. Jeff Smith on Wednesday joined what’s being termed a “call to action” in calling on people to volunteer to help trace or track down people who may be spreading the coronavirus.

“Essentially what it is is collecting information from individuals, finding out what medical problems they have, who they have contacted,” Smith said.

Through hiring, reassigning existing employees and volunteers, the county hopes to dramatically scale up from the 50 people performing contact tracing now to a thousand people by mid-July.

Calling on fellow rotarians to heed the call was Deputy District Attorney Matt Braker.

“Considering the wide range of membership in the rotary club which includes retired people, business leaders, nonprofits and professionals, this message is going out to thousands of people,” Braker said.

This animation illustrates how just one person who tested positive can spread the virus.

More people conducting contact tracing helps with the deployment of resources and decisions about testing and other strategies for staying ahead of the virus says Supervisor Cindy Chavez.

“By moving those two as fast as furious as we can, it creates more opportunities for us to protect the community because we are going to know more and be able to respond more specifically to people who have the virus and instead of having such a large field we’re going to be very focused,” Chavez said.

