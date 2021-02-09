Santa Clara County churches allowed to reopen with restrictions

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Churches in Santa Clara County have been given the go-ahead to resume limited in-person services.

Last Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that California churches can resume indoor services but only at 20 percent capacity.

Santa Clara County had resisted that order saying that their ban on indoor gatherings applied to all buildings, not just churches. since then, the U.S. District Court overruled Santa Clara County and Monday evening the county relented.

Starting Monday evening, indoor worship services can resume in Santa Clara County, without penalty, as long as capacity is kept to just 20 percent and everyone follows social distancing guidelines such as wearing masks and maintaining 6 feet of separation.

Singing and chanting is also not allowed.

County health officials, following court orders, are reluctantly allowing these changes

in a statement an attorney representing Santa Clara County said.

“COVID-19 continues to pose a serious risk in our community, and unfortunately no court decision can decree otherwise.”

Some churches, including the Calvary Chapel in San Jose, had resisted the county’s authority to limit indoor gatherings, even continue with services despite being fined by the county.

The archdiocese of San Jose said that they welcome the decision but that their church services will not immediately go back to normal.

They are still requiring church members to follow social distancing requirements and they offer outdoor and Livestream masses whenever possible.

In a statement the dioceses says, “Our parishes will continue to abide by State and County public health orders following capacity and singing restrictions, mandated cleaning protocols, social distancing, and face-covering guidelines.”

KRON4 did reach out to Calvary Chapel Tuesday afternoon for a reaction but so far we have not heard back.