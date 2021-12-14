Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury indicts Sheriff Laurie Smith over misconduct

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury has indicted Sheriff Laurie Smith for willful and corrupt misconduct in office.

On Tuesday, the Civil Grand Jury accused Sheriff Smith on seven counts.

Sheriff Smith is being indicted for:

Count 1: Illegally issuing concealed carry weapon permits (CCW) to VIP’s

Count 2: Failing to properly investigate whether non-VIP’s should receive CCW permits

Count 3: Keeping non-VIP CCW applications pending indefinitely

Count 4: Illegally accepting suite tickets, food, and drinks at Sharks game

Count 5: Failing to report Sharks game gifts on financial documents

Count 6: Committing perjury by failing to disclose Sharks game gifts

Count 7: Failing to cooperate with internal affairs investigation surrounding treatment of Andrew Hogan

Earlier this year, county and city officials, including San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, called for her resignation.

“When a Grand Jury indicts the Sheriff’s top assistants and campaign fundraiser on bribery charges relating to contributions to her own re-election efforts, we should have serious concerns. But when that same Sheriff –the top law enforcement officer in the county–then refuses to cooperate with the bribery investigation for fear of incriminating herself, the time for concern is long past. Sheriff Smith must resign,” Mayor Liccardo said.

Smith has been in office for 23 years.