Santa Clara County confirms 2 new coronavirus cases

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County health officials have confirmed two additional cases of the novel coronavirus in the county.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Santa Clara County to 11.

CLICK HERE FOR KRON4’s CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The cases are currently under investigation to determine the source of transmission.

On Monday, health officials confirmed two cases of coronavirus in Santa Clara County which brought the total number to nine at the time.

The eighth case is a man who was a household contact of a confirmed case in another county. He is in self-isolation at home.

The ninth case is a man who was a household contact of a previously confirmed case in Santa Clara County. He’s also in self-isolation at home.

Latest News Headlines: