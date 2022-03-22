SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — In early 2021, the San Jose City Council approved renaming streets to Barack Obama Boulevard and now County leaders are hoping to change highway signs as well.

At Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, county leaders voted to consider replacing nine highway sign panels on I-280 in an effort to fully complete the remaining process that began with the unanimous vote from San Jose’s elected officials.

In August 2021 — portions of Bird Avenue, South Montgomery Street, South Autumn Street, and North Autumn Street in San Jose were renamed Barack Obama Boulevard, along with signs installed with their new name.

Supervisor Cindy Chavez introduced the referral and has asked County staff to look into using outside resources to fund the proposed new highway signs.

According to the referral, a one-time cost of approximately $420,000 is based on an initial assessment of the costs to install the necessary signage.

“I am going to clarify the request that is in the referral to look for necessary resources to support the installation of nine freeway sign panels that will highlight Barack Obama Boulevard in our County and ask that staff look for non-general fund resources,” said Supervisor Chavez at Tuesday’s board meeting.

“What that means is that we are general fund neutral in this ask.”

The Barack Obama Boulevard Committee raised donations to cover the cost for the City of San Jose to install new signs on the local streets that are now Barack Obama Boulevard.

Currently, the change to the I-280 signs remains unfunded.

As it stands — Caltrans policy and practice don’t allow Caltrans to assume the cost for a change to a State highway sign when a street name change is made by a local entity.

Caltrans did agree, however, to support the County’s efforts by absorbing the administrative overhead support costs normally required to be funded by the requestor — a contribution of about $70,000 to $100,000.

The referral says “It is important that the County of Santa Clara demonstrate a true commitment to its equity pledge and support of Santa Clara County as a welcoming region that respects diversity and recognizes the contribution of our first African American president as soon as possible.”

County staff is set to come back at a later date with options on how to fund replacing nine highway signs to honor the 44th President of the United States.