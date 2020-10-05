Santa Clara County could allow indoor dining, gatherings as early as next week

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County’s Public Health Officer on Monday issued a revised COVID-19 order that will go into effect when the county moves into the orange tier (tier 3).

At this time, Santa Clara County remains in the state’s red tier (tier 2), but officials said the state could move the county to the less restrictive orange tier as soon as Oct. 13 if current trends continue.

Under this new order, all businesses in Santa Clara County will be allowed to operate, including indoor dining and indoor gatherings.

“It is imperative that we all continue to practice the precautions that have made our COVID-19 numbers move in the right direction,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Health Officer and Director of Public Health for the County of Santa Clara. “The fact that you are able to do something doesn’t mean that you should. The public’s commitment, both businesses and our residents, to wearing face coverings, and maintaining social distancing and testing is what will help us move forward to the next tier in the state’s COVID-19 blueprint.”

Unless otherwise indicated in the order, all County businesses and activities are allowed to resume to the extent allowed under the Orange tier. The following business and activities would be allowed to resume:

Outdoor gatherings of up to 200 people and indoor gatherings of up to 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

Indoor dining up to 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

For more information on the order, you can read the Executive Summary and Revised Risk Reduction Order.

With the exception of San Francisco (which was the first Bay Area county to move into the orange tier last week), all other counties remain in the red tier.

Latest Posts