Santa Clara County could move to orange tier this week

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – All Bay Area counties are in the red with the exception of San Mateo which is in the orange tier.

As soon as Tuesday, San Francisco, Marin, and Santa Clara counties could also enter the orange tier.

As of this past weekend, Santa Clara County had a positivity rate of just 1.2 percent.

The numbers are expected to continue trending downward as more people get vaccinated.

The California Department of Public Health will likely decide on Tuesday whether Santa Clara County is ready for the less restrictive orange tier but local leaders are optimistic that it might just happen.

Downtown San Jose has been seeing more foot traffic since a return to the red tier allowed restaurants to operate indoors at 25 percent of capacity.

Under the orange tier, that number will be increased to 50 percent and will help the bottom line says San Pedro Square businessman David Mulvehill.

The orange tier means offices can reopen for in-person shifts of up to 25-percent capacity as well as 25-percent in conference rooms.

Shopping centers can also expand to 50-percent capacity along with museums and zoos, and movie theaters can reopen at the lesser of 50-percent or 200 people.

The widespread optimism comes with a word of caution about not letting our guard down too soon.