(KRON) — This week, the Santa Clara County board of supervisors voted to move forward with a proposal to make Narcan available at public libraries.

Before that vote, KRON4’s Stephanie Lin spoke with Supervisor Otto Lee– who submitted the proposal — to learn more about the fentanyl crisis in his county, and the changes he hopes to achieve by making Narcan more readily available.

You can watch the interview using the video player above.