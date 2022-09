SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) – Santa Clara County’s health department is telling workers in high-risk places like prisons and homeless shelters that they don’t have to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The county says 87 percent of residents have already received their first series of vaccinations.

The risk of COVID-19 is still here, which is why the county is still telling people to mask up if they don’t feel comfortable, but they don’t have to take a shot to work