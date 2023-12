(BCN) — Firefighters are trying to contain a three-alarm fire in Los Altos early Monday morning, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department.

The blaze occurred at a commercial structure on El Camino Real between North San Antonio Road and Sherwood Avenue, Santa Clara County fire officials said on social media at 5:40 a.m.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

