Santa Clara County DA announces bribery scheme charges

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Several local officials including the Santa Clara County Undersheriff and a top Apple executive have been charged with bribery.

In a statement released Monday, a grand jury issued two indictments charging the following people with bribery:

Undersheriff Rick Sung: Accused of requesting bribes for concealed firearms licenses

Capt. James Jensen: Accused of requesting bribes for concealed firearms licenses

Insurance broker Harpreet Chadha: Accused of offering bribes to get above licenses

Head of Global Security for Apple, Inc. Thomas Moyer: Accused of offering bribes to get above licenses

According to the DA, the two-year investigation revealed that Sung, aided by Capt. Jensen in one instance, held up the issuance of CCW licenses, refusing to release them until the applicants gave something of value.

For example, the investigation revealed that in the case of four CCW licenses withheld from Apple employees, Sung and Jensen managed to get a promise from Moyer that Apple would donate $70,000 worth of Apple products to the Sheriff’s Office.

In the case of the CCW license withheld from Chadha, Sung managed to get from Chadha a promise of $6,000 worth of luxury box seat tickets to a San Jose Sharks game at the SAP Center on Valentine’s Day 2019.

Officials said the various fees required to obtain a CCW license cost between $200 and $400.

All four will be arraigned on January 11, 2021.