(KRON) — Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen announced that his office is quitting Twitter. In a press release Monday, Rosen — who presides over the largest prosecutor’s office in Northern California — accused Twitter owner Elon Musk of being complicit with hate speech.

“Some think that allowing hatred, encouraging it, and standing beside it equates with free speech and constitutional liberty. That is not a principled stand,” wrote Rosen. “That is complicity. That is what many Germans did in the 1930s and what many South Africans did in the 1980s. It is what Elon Musk is doing in the 2020s.”

Musk’s short tenure at the helm of Twitter has been riddled with controversy. The Tesla CEO has laid off about half of the social media company’s staff, demanded remaining workers to sign a pledge to work long hours at extreme pace, and moved to reinstate previously banned accounts belonging to Marjorie Taylor Greene, former President Donald Trump and others who’d been previously banned from the platform.

While Musk maintains he’s made such moves in the name of free speech, critics have noted a sharp rise in hate speech on the platform. Rosen called the move “a cynical marketing strategy” and accused Musk of “hiding behind the curtain of being a defender of balanced public dialogue.” He also accused Musk of spreading antisemitic memes.

“In a new deleted Tweet, Mr. Musk used the antisemitic meme Pepe the Frog,” Rosen wrote. “If antisemitism is okay, then so is homophobia, misogyny and racism. That may help Mr. Musk make money. But it can erode our democracy and destroy our country by dividing Americans against each other.”

Rosen called on other district attorneys around the country to join him “in standing against hatred and bigotry by leaving Twitter.”