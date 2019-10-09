Santa Clara County declares state of emergency

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — Santa Clara County has declared a state of emergency due to the power outages, according to officials.

PG&E has set up a community resource center at Avaya Stadium in San Jose for the impacted communities.

PG&E, the National Weather Service and local agencies are working together to maintain situational awareness to make sure public information is consistently available.

Shutoffs were pushed back to around 8 p.m. in Contra Costa, Alameda and Santa Clara counties after anticipating shutoffs around noon.

Officials warn that power restoration could take up to five days.

