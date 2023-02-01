SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County will be demobilizing its mass COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites later this month, the county announced Wednesday. The county has administered 1.9 million vaccinations since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, making it the most vaccinated large county in the nation, according to a press release.

But with this year’s winter surge not as severe as previous years and the country largely moving on from pandemic protocols, the county’s remaining mass vaccination and test sites will cease to operate by Feb. 28, 2022.

The sunsetting of these facilities coincides with the upcoming end of federal and state emergency declarations related to COVID-19. Health care providers and pharmacies across the county and elsewhere also now have the ability to provide access to testing and vaccines for most residents, the press release also states.

“We are grateful to County residents, who immediately recognized the importance of getting vaccinated to protect both themselves and each other,” said Susan Ellenberg, President of the County of Santa Clara Board of Supervisors. “In our County, more than 90% of the eligible public has received at least one vaccine, a staggering number given our size.”

According to the announcement, about 33% of all vaccinations given in Santa Clara County during the pandemic were administered through the mass vaccination program combined with county health clinics, mobile vaccination programs, and the Valley Homeless Healthcare Program.

At one point in time, Santa Clara County operated the largest vaccination location in the state at Levi’s Stadium, at times providing 14,000 vaccinations a day. “The county’s extensive efforts played a significant role in preventing countless hospitalizations and death,” the announcement states.

Closure dates for the three remaining mass vaccination and testing locations are:

Santa Clara County Fairgrounds – Testing February 24; vaccinations February 25

San Martin – February 25

Mountain View – February 28 (testing already closed)

Due to the widespread availability of rapid antigen tests, the county is also shuttering most of its COVID-19 testing sites. Santa Clara County Health System’s COVID-19 testing program has provided more than 1.6 million PCR tests since May of 2020, according to the announcement.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments at county facilities can be made through the end of the month at www.sccfreevax.org. The county will continue to provide vaccination, testing and medical services through the county health system.