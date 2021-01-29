Santa Clara County deputy arrested for fabricating ambush in Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) – A Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputy accused of fabricating evidence in an officer-involved shooting last year has been arrested, according to the sheriff’s department.

On Jan. 21, 2020, authorities responded to an officer-involved shooting on Uvas Road in unincorporated Morgan Hill.

Reports said that Deputy Sukhdeep Gill was ‘ambushed while parked along a turnout on the rural county road.’

Following an investigation, detectives say they believe that the evidence points to the shooting did not happen and ‘was fabricated.’

The deputy was put on administrative leave during the investigation.

After the Santa Clara County DA’s Office reviewed the investigation, they informed the department that formal charges against Gill would be filed.

On Friday, an arrest warrant was issued and detectives arrested Gill.

He has been booked into the Main Jail without incident.

The Sheriff’s Department says, “If the allegations hold true, Deputy Gill’s actions are not representative of the upstanding men and women of the Sheriff’s Office, who risk their lives every day to serve and protect our community with honesty and integrity.”