Santa Clara County employee tests positive for coronavirus

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Maria Leticia Gómez, the County of Santa Clara’s Director of Communications and Pubilc Affairs, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Gomez said she was sick on March 13 and tested for coronavirus by her healthcare provider.

On Sunday, she received the results which came back positive.

She has been isolated at home since she first showed symptoms on March 13, and is doing well.

The County told all employees, including those who have been in contact with Gómez, that they should not go to work if they show any symptoms of illness.

County employees who Gómez may have had contact with were told that they may have been exposed.

No additional Santa Clara County employees have yet tested positive for COVID-19.

