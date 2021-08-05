Santa Clara County employees required to be vaccinated

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – All Santa Clara County employees will now be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Maria Leticia Gomez, Director of Communications and Public Affairs, confirmed that all county employees received the notice Thursday afternoon.

Employees will be required to have proof of vaccination by August 20 as a condition of their employment.

Those who do not get the COVID-19 vaccine will have to be tested regularly.

Gomez says there are roughly 20,000 county employees.

Check back for more updates as KRON4 learns more.