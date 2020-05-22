Santa Clara County enters Phase 2 of reopening

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – Starting Friday, Santa Clara County will begin allowing retailers to open up for curbside pickup amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Santa Clara County follows in the footsteps of other Bay Area counties including San Francisco and San Mateo, which entered Phase 2 earlier this week.

In this next phase, you can call in your order and pre-pay, then pick it up. If you don’t want to pre-pay, someone will meet you at the door with a card-reader. You will not be allowed to go inside.

You will also be required to wear a mask when you pick up your order.

This phase allows retail establishments to offer storefront pickup and also allows the manufacturing, warehousing, and logistical operations that support retail to resume.

Santa Clara County has been under a shelter-in-place order for the past two months and has been called “ground zero” of COVID-19 here in the Bay Area.

County public health officials say there’s been significant progress in controlling the spread of the virus since the pandemic first began, however.

That’s one of the reasons why they are now moving into Phase 2.

Other businesses and activities that can reopen or resume today include outdoor muses, car parades, and historic sites, as long as visitors remain outside.

