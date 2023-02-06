SANTA CLARA CO., Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County announced new legislation to take guns away from those who pose a threat to the public.

Supervisor Cindy Chavez said the county is expected to approve one million dollars to expand their Gun Violence Strike Team. Since 2018, the county’s team has been working to take illegal guns off the streets and from those with gun violence restraining orders.

The team has also changed with every mass shooting in the last five years, including the 2019 shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. When seven farm workers were shot and killed last month in Half Moon Bay, Chavez got to work again.

“I think that every single time we’re able to remove a firearm from a prohibited person, we’re potentially saving a life,” said Chavez.

The new legislation will allow the county to add 11 new positions to the team. Santa Clara County Assistant District Attorney James Gibbons-Shapiro said the expanded team will continue the work of following illegal gun trails and dismantling the networks of traffickers and manufacturers.

KRON On is streaming news live now

293 ghost guns were sent to the Santa Clara County crime lab last year. Gibbons-Shapiro said that number will now increase, along with the number of restraining orders.

Chavez said people who get their guns taken away, do not just pose a threat to the public but to themselves. She expects to see a decrease in suicides if the Board of Supervisors votes on Monday to approve the expansion of the Gun Violence Strike Team.