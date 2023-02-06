SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Gun Violence Strike Team based out of the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office will received close to $1 million in funding to add 11 new positions.

The team works solely on taking illegal guns off the streets, which includes focusing on people with restraining orders due to gun violence and domestic abuse.

This comes just weeks after the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, which was just days after the Monterey Park mass shooting.

The new positions will include investors, analysts and attorneys, all working with law enforcement agencies across the county in all five cities. The new member will also work with the Department of Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to officials, its Gun Violence Team is the first in the Bay Area.

The Board is set to meet Monday at noon.