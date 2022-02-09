Santa Clara County expands mobile crisis response team

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County is expanding its community-based mental health response services.

County leaders voted to expand its Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT) program that teams up specialized clinicians with law enforcement to respond to individuals who may be having a mental health crisis — by adding staff dedicated to serving the North County and West Foothill areas.

De-esculating efforts

The MCRT program started in 2018 in an effort to de-escalate situations and divert individuals away from last-resort resources — such as an emergency department or jail, and toward alternatives, such as counseling, a sobering center, a respite program, or meditation through a crisis stabilizing unit.

That same year a Santa Clara County civil grand jury report found nearly 40% of police shootings in the county involved someone experiencing a mental health emergency.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to add four additional staff members to specifically cover the District Five region — which now includes Los Gatos, Monte Sereno, Palo Alto, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Mountain View, Cupertino, Saratoga, and portions of San Jose.

“Our County has been working to make sure we deploy mental health help out in the community; this expanded effort will provide an even faster, better response,” said Supervisor Joe Simitian, who represents the areas to be served and led efforts in bringing these teams to District Five.

“Getting folks the help they need – the right kind of help – on a timely basis, when and where they need it, that’s a life-saver.”

MCRT by the numbers

According to the county, MCRT visits have gone from 414 in 2019 to 1,828 in 2021.

Calls in that time have increased from 1,072 to nearly 5,100 last year, with spikes in volume corresponding with COVID-19 surges.

The mobile teams initially screen and assess crisis situations over the phone and intervene wherever the crisis is occurring.

They provide an immediate response for crisis intervention services at locations throughout the county.

The county said the addition to the North County/West Valley team will improve the ability to respond to calls quickly with a field visit.

“Having these teams in place will mean faster deployment, and response time is crucial for someone in the midst of a mental health crisis,” said County Behavioral Health Services Director Sherri Terao.

“A caring, compassionate response delivered rapidly lets an individual know that they are valued, that they are being taken seriously, and that we want to help.”

Future plans

In addition to MCRT, there is a Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) serving the North County and West Valley areas.

The county said it has future plans that will include ramping up support services for calls that do not require assistance from law enforcement and integrating Children, Youth, and Family and Adult/Older Adult mobile services via federal grant funding.

