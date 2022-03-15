SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – California has not seen a lot of rain this year — According to the Santa Clara Valley Water District, much of California saw a record-dry start to 2022.

These dry months led to Santa Clara County facing a third consecutive year of drought conditions.

On March 1, the third snowpack survey was conducted by the California Department of Water Resources in the Sierra Nevada — They measured 63% of average.

2022 marked the driest January and February in more than a hundred years, according to the DWR.

A graphic from the National Weather Service shows that so far in 2022, California has received .01″ of rain compared to 2020, which got .8″ of rain during the same months.

Officials say the reservoirs are at 73% of the average and it’s not likely that “there will be enough runoff from the snowpack to fill the reservoirs.” These conditions will impact the water supply.

In Santa Clara County, more than half of its water comes from other counties.

The water district encourages residents to reduce water use. In June of last year, the board of directors “established a 15% water use reduction goal” for the county — Overall, water was reduced by 8% between June 2021 and Jan. 2022.

For the full press release, visit the Santa Clara Valley Water District website.