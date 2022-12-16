CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews in the South Bay rescued a girl who was stuck in a hollowed-out tree on Friday, the Santa Clara County Fire Department said. The girl was uninjured.

Crews responded to the 1600 block of Dell Avenue in the City of Campbell at 3:36 p.m. for the rescue. The fire department said the girl “became trapped” in the tree while exploring a creek trail. The incident happened near Los Gatos Creek.

The fire department shared images from the rescue, which can be viewed above.