Santa Clara County first responders begin mobile COVID-19 vaccinations

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County residents can get the COVID-19 vaccine at their doorstep with a new mobile clinic.

First responders will be going to the homes of vulnerable residents who are unable to get to a clinic. The county’s public health team will direct them on where to take the vaccines – including long-term care facilities.

The county says there will be multiple mobile teams, but vaccinations will continue at the fairgrounds as well for all eligible residents.

As of Monday, the county is vaccinating the following demographics:

In the next two weeks, several counties are opening up COVID-19 vaccines to more of the general population. For the most up-to-date vaccine information, check the Santa Clara County website here.