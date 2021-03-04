Santa Clara County fitness centers welcome back members

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In San Jose, gyms are welcoming back members as Santa Clara County enters the state’s less restrictive red tier this week.

Residents will now be able to enjoy indoor dining, go to the movie theater, and exercise indoors at gyms and fitness studios.

“We’re really excited to be open here at 24 Hour Fitness, our members are really excited to be back but it’s taken a lot of hard work and a lot of safety measures put in place,” said Alberto Lopez, General Manager at the 24 Hour Finess in East Side San Jose.

“Last couple days have been really busy getting the club ready.”

As cases of COVID-19 continue to drop, gyms and fitness studios are now allowed to reopen indoors at 10% capacity.

The East Side San Jose 24 Hour Fitness Super Sport club is one of the newest gyms in the area and has been closed since November.

Lopez tells KRON4 News staff is working around the clock to ensure members are kept safe as they return to the gym.

“From the beginning we are following the guidelines that Santa Clara County has put into place, we’ve been very strict about having hand sanitizer stations, social distancing, and wiping down all the equipment,” said Lopez.

“Our team is going around every half hour spraying down machines and making sure that all of our stations are fully stocked.”

Although not entirely packed, the 24 Hour Fitness gym off of McKee Road sees a steady stream of members return as some say they’re just happy to be out of the house.

“Just excited, being at home I have been feeling really lazy, I haven’t been able to get outside, and it just feels like a breath of fresh air to get back in the gym,” said Nicholas Galbo.

“I think 24 Hour is handling it pretty well with their hourly shifts, wiping down and sanitizing all the machines after, so I feel pretty safe especially with people starting to get their vaccines,” Galbo added.

“I have no concerns right now.”

24 Hour Fitness members are now required to book a reservation in advance to accommodate social distancing and club capacity restrictions.

On Wednesday, Santa Clara County shifted from the purple tier to the red tier as Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state’s positivity rate dropped to 2.3%, weeks after the state saw a peak of over 14% over the holidays.

But county officials continue to urge and encourage residents to continue to wear masks when outside and to social distance.

You can learn more about the updated county restrictions here.