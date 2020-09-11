Santa Clara County gym, fitness clubs allowed to reopen indoors with limited capacity

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – One way to escape the smoke and refresh body and mind at the same time is to work out, provided you can do so indoors.

Now, you can do just that in Santa Clara County as part of a less restrictive reopening plan now in force.

As part of the new COVID-19 framework, Santa Clara County has been bumped down from the more restrictive purple tier to the red tier.

That means fitness clubs, like 24 Hour Fitness, are now able to resume indoor operations at a limited capacity.

Working out at home off and on since the pandemic shut down indoors fitness centers, Arsh Gill was among the first to resume his workouts indoors here at 24 Hour Fitness in San Jose.

This is one of 14 24 Hour Fitness locations returning to indoor operations in Santa Clara County.

Under the COVID-19 framework’s red tier, gyms and fitness centers can operate at 10-percent of capacity.

Social distancing protocols are in place.

The equipment is spaced out and regularly sanitized.

Everybody wears a mask but complaints are few.

In this case, 10-percent capacity is 115 people.

Reservations are required throughout the day for 90-minute sessions. Under its county-approved reopening plan there is also a touch-free check-in system.

