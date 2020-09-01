Santa Clara County hair salons among first businesses to reopen indoors

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Hair salons are among the first businesses to take advantage of the easing of restrictions in Santa Clara County.

San Jose’s Oakridge Mall is open again with some restrictions and while there may be some pent up demand for indoor shopping, those happiest about the relaxing of the health order are hair salons and their clients.

It didn’t take long for word to get around that Willow Glen’s Mission Square Barber Shop and Salon was open again.

For most stylists, working outdoors just wasn’t cutting it.

“I think it’s very good news, we can go back to work and work inside feels better,” Snow said.

Not far away, Yvonne Sotello and her fellow stylists wasted no time welcoming back clients to the Hair Handlers salon, which has been closed for almost six months.

“What business can sustain being off six months, you know, almost a half a year. I don’t know any business that can do that. You go down the street you see many businesses closed,” Sotello said.

“It’s going to take a lot of time to coax our clients back to the salon and let them know that they are going to be ok,” Laura Ferante said.

The scaled back health orders means indoor retail is back, with some restrictions.

Westfield’s Oakridge and Valley Fair malls and many other indoor retail establishments have reopened at 25-percent of capacity.

The new system, which replaces the state’s watchlist, considers the counties’ positivity rate and cases per 100,000 residents.

All indoor businesses must still adhere to social distancing and cleaning protocols.

No problem say those who are in need of a haircut.

“Oh I think it’s great, I grew my hair for over six months so I’m here the very first day they are open,” Mike Fulton said.

Now under the new orders, counties reserve the right to be more restrictive. AS a result, nail salons must continue to work outdoors.

