Santa Clara County has one of highest vaccination rates in U.S.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Despite the surging Delta variant, South Bay health officials are reporting significant progress in the rate of vaccinations.

Santa Clara County now has the most fully vaccinated people of any large county in the entire nation.

Like most other parts of the Bay Area, Santa Clara County is battling a surge of infection related to the COVID-19 Delta variant.

The three county-owned hospitals are seeing new cases almost exclusively related to unvaccinated people. But on the upside, officials here say that among counties with at least 1.5 million people, Santa Clara County has the most fully vaccinated people in the country, says Dr. Rocio Luna.

Dr. Luna attributes the high numbers to aggressive, on-going vaccination outreach efforts. Significant progress has been made to vaccinate people in parts of east San Jose and other communities hardest hit by the virus.

The new case rate is about 10% here.

Again, mostly among the unvaccinated, who tend to be younger people. That’s going to be the focus of new outreach efforts going forward to try and minimize the inevitable outbreaks that might occur with many schools set to resume in-person classes next month.