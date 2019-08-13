Santa Clara County honors Gilroy shooting victims

SAN JOSE (KRON) – The U.S. and California state flags at the Santa Clara County offices have been at half-staff since July 29, one day after the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.

This morning the Board of Supervisors will be meeting to memorialize the passing of all three victims of the shooting, and they will be raising the flags to full staff.

Many supervisors will talk about the three victims, including 6-year-old Stephen Romero, who was just laid to rest, 13-year-old Keyla Salazar, and 25-year-old Trevor Irby.

Over a dozen people were injured.

It will take time for the county to completely cope with what unfolded on the last day of the annual garlic festival.

But the hope is for this to be an opportunity for the county to move forward together, past an unforgettable and horrific tragedy.

The flag-raising ceremony will begin at 9:45 a.m. at the county building on Hedding Street.

The city of Oakland will hold a vigil for the victims tonight at 5:30 at City Hall.

Hosted by U.S. Representative Barbara Lee, the Night of Healing will feature guest speakers such as the mayors of Oakland and Alameda, plus the co-founder of Black Lives Matter.

