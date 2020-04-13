Santa Clara County hospitals likely ready to meet demand for COVID-19 patients

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County shared Sunday an updated model with coronavirus cases estimated in the county.

Santa Clara County is the epicenter for COVID-19 in the Bay Area, with a total of 1,621 confirmed cases and 54 reported deaths.

But with shelter in place orders that went into effect early in the Bay Area and throughout California, the number of cases and deaths expected continue to decrease.

The County of Santa Clara Office of Emergency Services thanked its residents for staying at home and doing their part to flatten the curve.

Because most people have followed orders and are continuing to do so, hospitals in Santa Clara County are likely ready to meet the possible demands through at least mid-May.

The public is still encouraged to stay at home and take precautionary measures, like wearing a mask, when going out for essential reasons.

