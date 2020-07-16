Santa Clara County indoor businesses come to a halt after being added to state’s COVID-19 watch list

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Today is the day after indoor businesses, like hair and nail salons, were shut down after being reopened for just two days in Santa Clara County.

It’s still not clear just how long the latest shutdown will last but KRON4 is told that hair and nail salons and other indoor activities will likely resume once Santa Clara County comes off the state’s COVID-19 watch list.

It was a busy Hair Handlers Salon in San Jose’s Willow Glen Neighborhood on Monday.

The was empty salon Wednesday after the state ordered all salons to close again.

Newly furloughed stylists and owner Yvonne Sotelo spoke with KRON4 and says some salons are considering whether to defy the order.

“They are wanting to get together all at once and open up together, what can they do to all of us,” Yvonne Sotelo said.

Despite having complied with all safety precautions under a new local health order that let them open on Monday, hair and nail salons, gyms and many other indoor businesses were forced to close at midnight on Tuesday.

They can open again as soon as the county is removed from the state’s COVID-19 watchlist, says Supervisor Dave Corteze.

“Even though it’s frustrating for salons and some other shops because the state order supersedes the local order, that will stop, the state order will essentially back off as soon as we come off the watch list and that is dependent on hospitalizations right now,” Corteze said.

A petition to reopen salons has 40,000 signatures, another seeks to allow salons to operate outdoors.

Sources say the new shutdown will force many stylists into homes and backyards putting themselves and others at risk.

Stylist Elizabeth Butron was forced to cancel two weeks worth of appointments as her bills keep piling up.

“I pay rent where I live, I have to feed myself, pay gas. I have bills, I’m having a hard time,” Elizabeth Butron said.

“We need to get back to work, it’s our livelihood. We have clients, we’re just, they’re mental state has been affected by this also,” Laura Ferrante said.

Getting on and off the state’s COVID-19 watch list is not just based on hospitalizations, but also on the number of new COVID-19 cases.

Right now, both numbers are on the increase in Santa Clara County.

