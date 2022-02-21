Santa Clara County Jail inmate dies in custody, investigation underway

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – An investigation is underway after a 45-year-old man in custody died on Sunday, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, the man was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on charges of a stolen vehicle, residential burglary and petty theft with priors.

Around 8:51 p.m. on Sunday, the man’s cellmate activated the emergency button inside the cell alerting deputies.

The man was unresponsive and deputies began CPR and life-saving measures, according to officials.

Around 9:24 p.m., the inmate was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators say there appears to be no sign of foul play.

The Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office, and the County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office will be conducting the investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.