SAN JOSE (KRON) – The day is finally here.

Santa Clara County was the last county in the Bay Area to enforce masks when you were indoors.

But as of midnight, that has been lifted: so you can go to places like gyms and not be forced to mask up.

At the 24 Hour Fitness in San Jose, people are coming in without their masks but many are still choosing to keep them on.

“I wear it all the time,” gym-goer Jeff Yoshihara said. “Pretty much, I’ll wear it because of work and here too. If I test positive then I have to call out. I see patients so it effects everyone.”

But at least now they have that choice.

Santa Clara County got a lot of criticism for continuing to enforce their mask mandate when most of the state didn’t require it starting last month.

The county says all of their metrics, including COVID cases and hospitalization rates, are down.