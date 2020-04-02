Santa Clara County launches 2 new data dashboards with latest COVID-19 information

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Bay Area.

As of Thursday afternoon, the total number of cases in the county was 1,019 after 63 new cases were reported.

The first known case of the coronavirus was in Santa Clara County, where the spread of the virus appears to be spreading the most in the Bay.

In response, the County launched two new data dashboards with detailed COVID-19 information regarding hospital capacity and laboratory testing.

As of April 2, 9,218 people were tested and 1,019 had a positive result. 174 tests are pending.

One chart breaks down cases and deaths by age and gender. About 47-percent of confirmed cases in Santa Clara County are women and 53-percent are men, according to the graph.

Update: The County of Santa Clara just launched two new data dashboards with detailed #COVID19 information on hospital capacity and laboratory testing. We have 63 new #COVID19 cases, now totaling 1,019. For updates including case counts, visit https://t.co/Jsxrq7TjIV pic.twitter.com/oVSIQpkJsV — Santa Clara County (@SCCgov) April 2, 2020

