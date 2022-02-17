Here’s how to get your hands on a free at-home HIV test in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County residents looking for an HIV self-test can now get one for free, the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department announced Thursday.

The test kits will be mailed to residents who request one by visiting this link.

Those who live or work in the county and are at least 17 years old are eligible, including those who identify as a member of a population highly impacted by HIV (LGBTQ+, men who have sex with men, etc.), the county said.

If needed, individuals can also opt in to receive a self-test kit once every three months. Those who test positive could visit the county’s resources page.

These test kits, which received $20,000 in funding from the California Department of Public Health, aims to increase access to HIV testing for those disproportionately impacted by HIV, according to the county.

According to a new state law that started on Jan. 1, health plans are required to provide at-home test kits for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.

“Young people and adults in Santa Clara County continue to be affected by sexually transmitted infections, and we want everyone who needs an HIV test to get one. The COVID-19 pandemic made it challenging for many communities to see a doctor, but with this program it’s easy to get a test mailed directly to your home,” Dr. Sarah Rudman, STD/HIV Prevention & Control Program at the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department

Hispanic and Black residents remain disproportionately impacted by HIV, the county said. In 2020, these groups accounted for 65 percent of all new HIV cases in Santa Clara County.

Contra Costa County also provides at-home HIV self tests. Other counties such as Alameda and San Mateo provide HIV testing, but neither are at-home self tests, according to their websites.

Santa Clara County’s full press release can be read here.