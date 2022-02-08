Santa Clara County leaders approve $75.5M to build six new affordable housing projects

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted to move forward with building several affordable housing developments at Tuesday’s meeting.

The board voted to approve $75.5 million to build six new affordable housing projects, paid by Measure A — including $2 million to double the capacity of a motel shelter program to be able to assist 88 unhoused families with children per night.

Four new affordable housing developments will be built in San Jose, one in Mountain View and one in Sunnyvale, adding 758 apartments to house up to 2,521 people.

Here’s a breakdown of the proposal:

McEvoy/Dupont Aparmtent (San Jose): A 365-unit affordable development

Hawthorn Apartments, (San Jose): A 103-unit affordable senior apartment complex

Bellarmino Place (San Jose): A 116-unit affordable family development.

Residence Inn (San Jose): Converting into 102 affordable and supportive housing units.

Lot 112 (Mountain View): A 120-unit affrodable family development.

Orchard Gardens (Sunnvyale): A 93-unit affordable development.

The approval comes after the county reached a high of more than 9,700 people who were experiencing some sort of homelessness in 2019.

That number could be much higher in 2022 after the county had to cancel its biennial county due to the pandemic.

“Sunnyvale has long been focused on affordable housing to serve the most vulnerable in our community. Orchard Gardens is a shining example of how the right mix of partners, funding, and vision can bring these complex projects to fruition,” said Sunnyvale Mayor Larry Klein.

“We’re extremely proud that it’s the first Sunnyvale project to receive 2016 Measure A funds, and we look forward to continued collaboration with First Community Housing and all of our partners to create more affordable housing in Sunnyvale.”

Progress to end homelessness

Since voters approved the Measure A Affordable Housing Bond in 2016, the County has funded 41 developments that total more than 4,400 homes throughout Santa Clara County.

Nine developments adding 830 affordable apartments have been completed and collectively served 1,640 formerly homeless and low-income community members.

The county said an additional eleven with 1,280 affordable apartments are currently under construction, with seven set to open this year.

Of the roughly 4,400 new homes funded so far, about 3,600 are for extremely and very low-income households.

The County is reporting it’s more than 75% of the way to reach its goal of adding 4,800 new apartments for extremely and very low-income households by 2026, a promise to voters who approved the Measure A Affordable Housing Bond in 2016.