Santa Clara County leaders declaring mental health and substance abuse a public health crisis

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Ahead of Tuesday’s Santa Clara County Board of Supervisor’s meeting, two supervisors are proclaiming mental health and substance abuse as a public health crisis in the county.

Supervisors Susan Ellenberg and Otto Lee drafted up a referral for county staff to consider at Tuesday’s meeting — declaring mental health and substance abuse a public health crisis in the county in an effort to bring much needed attention, resources, and support to the growing epidemic.

“In this state and our nation the largest psychiatric institutions are not even places of care, they are our jails and prisons of nearly 30 percent of all incarcerated individuals receiving some level of treatment,” said Santa Clara County Supervisor Susan Ellenberg at a press conference Monday.

“For years we have seen the impact of untreated mental illness and substance abuse in our communities, and these challenges have become even more acute since the start of the pandemic.”

At Monday’s press conference, Supervisor Ellenberg highlighted that despite continued investment and the addition of new programs — the county’s mental health and substance abuse services are overwhelmed due to increasing demand and higher acuity needs.

The referral aims to take three actions by:

Declaring mental health and substance abuse as a public health crisis in Santa Clara County,

Identify actions across the county to address the crisis with a focus on system-wide planning and engagement with partners across the community that have a role in solving these long-term challenges, and,

Coordinate system partners to develop short-term and long-term strategies to address the mental health and substance use treatment workforce shortage emergency.

“As we enter the third year of the pandemic, many of our neighbors are either in crisis or on the verge,” said Supervisor Otto Lee.

“The urgency of this moment is beyond measure. With this referral, we’re putting an emphasis on two crises: mental health and substance abuse in Santa Clara County as well as a workforce shortage impacting availability of care.”

Santa Clara County, like other counties across California, is responsible in connection with the State, to provide behavioral health services to county residents who are Medi-Cal beneficiaries, uninsured, or diagnosed with severe mental illness.

According the county, the Behavioral Health Services Department (BHSD) and its network of contracted providers currently serve about 32,773 clients annually through adult, child and youth systems of care.

BHSD has reported that it serves a significantly larger portion of its Medi-Cal beneficiaries (6.2%) compared to other large counties, who serve an average of 4.4% and the overall statewide benchmark of 4.9%.

Despite the county’s higher level of service, some beneficiaries remain unserved or underserved, primarily receiving services through the County’s emergency and acute systems or while incarcerated.

To tune into Tuesday’s county Board of Supervisor meeting, click here.