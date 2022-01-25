Santa Clara County leaders to finally vote on delayed new jail facility

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — After years of debate over building a new jail in Santa Clara County, county leaders could finally decide at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting in which direction to go.

County leaders will vote on a proposal to build a 500-person maximum facility and will also consider recommendations to provide more comprehensive behavioral health care and expand community-based alternatives to pretrial incarceration.

The vote comes after Supervisor Susan Ellenberg penned a letter to County staff in November to delay the vote citing that recommendations put forward for the new jail were “incomplete” and failed to include information the board requested regarding alternatives to incarcerating mentally ill individuals.

“The time is now to reject a new jail and make a definitive commitment to solutions that are more effective, less expensive, and make our communities safe,” said Ellenberg.

“The current system has failed and we need to stop funding failure.”

In October, then-Supervisor Dave Cortese requested that construction of a new jail replacing the county’s Main Jail South be suspended.

At the time Supervisor Cortese said it would not be wise for the county to move forward with a new jail and instead to shift that focus on rehabilitation instead of incarceration.

A new referral by Supervisor Ellenberg sets an outline to improve safety while working toward a system that creates options for mental health and substance abuse treatment.

“Unless we work to change the structures and systems that disproportionately impact our most underserved, we can never truly address the root causes of poverty, violence as well as the fundamental racial inequities embedded in our criminal justice system,” said Senator Dave Cortese.

“By seizing this opportunity to provide alternatives to incarceration, Santa Clara County can build trust in our community and truly move to a rehabilitative system of justice.”

The board referral follows Supervisors Ellenberg and Otto Lee’s referral on Jan. 11, declaring mental health and substance abuse as a public health crisis — which received a unanimous vote by County Supervisors.

“For almost a decade, I have witnessed firsthand how many people in this vulnerable population slip through the cracks in Santa Clara County,” said Jennifer Hughes, psychiatric nurse and Vice President of the Registered Nurses Professional Association.

“It is very hard to get hospitalized due to the lack of in-patient psychiatric beds in the county. If they are hospitalized, when they get discharged there are not enough behavioral health facilities for them to go to where they will be set up for success. Often, they end up being homeless where they use illegal drugs to cope. This is a vicious cycle that needs to stop.”