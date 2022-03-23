SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — South Bay elected officials took a strong stand to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the Santa Clara Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to terminate the County’s relationship with the governments of the region of Moscow, Russia, and the City of Moscow.

“What we are saying is that our government can’t work with you until your government is treating humanity with the kind of dignity and respect that we all deserve,” said Supervisor Cindy Chavez.

Since 1994, Santa Clara County has maintained a sister-county relationship with Moscow — in addition to Florence, Italy, and Hsinchu County, Taiwan, Republic of China.

“We ought to be thinking about how we can create and extend a partnership in a more formal way with Ukraine,” said Chavez.

The move comes after the City of San Jose also suspended its sister-city relationship with Russia’s fourth-largest city earlier this month.