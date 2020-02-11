Santa Clara County leading way in processing of rape kits, leading to faster arrests

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Santa Clara County is leading the way in processing rape kits in less than 30 days, leading to quicker arrests for sexual assault cases.

Back in 2018, county supervisors voted to make this happen.

At that time, it took about 94 days to process kits.

Now, the average kit is being produced within 16 days.

That’s a huge difference – and the sexual assault response team says stranger rapes are tested within 5 to 7 days.

The team has also managed to clear all backlogs and is up to date on all pending cases.

This response time is far greater than counties across our state and country.

This is helping solve these sexual assault cases quicker – including one earlier this month when a young San Jose woman was sexually assaulted.

The evidence was quickly sent to the crime lab with priority – and within 48 hours – there was a match with a suspect and officers were able to make an arrest.

Today the Santa Clara County District Attorney will be presenting this news to supervisors at a meeting, and at 9 a.m. there will also be a press conference beforehand to talk with the media about the county’s success and about this mentioned case.

Latest Stories: