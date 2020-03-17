Santa Clara County lockdown comes as number of coronavirus cases grows rapidly

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Downtown San Jose and many other public places across Santa Clara County are already seeing fewer cars and less foot traffic staying home, as thousands of residents are being asked to do beginning at midnight tonight, is absolutely necessary, says the health department’s Dr. Sara Cody.

“We know that Santa Clara County is the epicenter outbreak in the Bay Area and we know that COVID-19 is spreading rapidly. These new orders direct all individuals to shelter at their place of residence and maintain social distancing of at least six feet from any other person from outside their residence,” Dr. Sara Cody said.

The virtual public lockdown comes as the number of people testing positive for the virus in the county has climbed to 114 with 23 new cases announced on Sunday.

10 sworn members of the San Jose Fire Department have tested positive while 57 others may have been exposed.

The Bascom Community Center is being deep-cleaned after someone at an event on Saturday tested positive.

“We must move aggressively and immediately. The time for half measures is over and history will not forgive us for waiting an hour more,” Mayor Sam Liccardo said.

Public schools are now closed across the county. Shopping center parking lots are empty. More and more signs like this one are popping up on restaurants.

Reminders about hand-washing and social distancing abound and all non-essential services have been suspended, says Dr. Cody.

“Grocery stores will remain open, pharmacies will remain open, food can be ordered from restaurants or delivery or carry-out, gas stations, banks, and hardware stores will remain open, and essential government services and essential infrastructure will continue to operate,” Dr. Cody said.

Latest stories: