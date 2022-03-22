SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — On Tuesday, the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors will look into establishing a Return-to-Work program for those seeking to return to the workforce after taking time away from careers to care for their families.

The referral, spearheaded by Vice President Susan Ellenberg, will be voted on at Tuesday’s board meeting in an effort to increase employment opportunities for caregivers and decrease the need for expensive safety net services as the County continues to see a high need for educated and experienced workers in a competitive labor market.

“When a caregiver leaves the workforce, it can be very hard for them to return years later, in part because their activities in those intervening years are often not recognized as valued professional experience,” said Vice President Ellenberg.

“Acknowledging the time away need not be a deficit and providing short term support for retraining or catching up on changes in their fields can be exactly what is needed to position these vital professionals to again make significant contributions to their employers.”

If approved, the program will be open to all genders but will focus on assisting women throughout the County who have had to shoulder increased demands of caregiving amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an Ipsos poll, nearly 17% of women indicated they spent nine hours or more per day on childcare after the start of the pandemic compared to only 6% of men reporting the same.

Additionally, research shows the longer the duration of a caregiving offramp, the less likely it is the worker will return to their chosen profession and income level.

Therefore, the timing of this program is important to people who left the workforce during the COVID pandemic.

“Several large private sector Bay Area companies have created returnship programs because they understand the value not only for the returning caregivers but for their companies or organizations as well,” said Vice President Ellenberg.

“Santa Clara County should join their ranks and serve as a model for additional businesses and organizations to emulate.”

To tune in to Tuesday’s board meeting, click here.

This is a developing story and will be updated.