Santa Clara County man arrested in double murder of wife, daughter

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for the murders of his wife and daughter after he reportedly confessed to a records clerk in Sunnyvale, California.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said Leonid Solomonovich Yamburg was detained in the front lobby of its headquarters around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police went to his home and found the bodies of both his wife and his 11-year-old daughter. Yamburg allegedly had told a records clerk at the DPS headquarters that he killed his wife.

The wife was identified as Svetlana Nikitinaand Yamburg. They lived on West Homestead Road.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner has not yet determined a specific cause of death.

Anyone with additional information about this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Holt at 408-730-4565.