Santa Clara County moves forward with in-person learning amid omicron surge

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — As surging COVID-19 cases force a number of school districts to move back to virtual learning, health and education leaders in Santa Clara County say in person learning is still the best way to go for them.

While the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads through South Bay communities, Santa Clara County Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody says it is milder than previous variants — a factor in why she believes students should continue attending class in person.

“We’ve learned that in-person education is what they need,” Cody said. “And remote learning doesn’t support their mental health, emotional health and academic well-being nearly the way that in-person learning does.”

Cody stands in solidarity with Dr. Mary Ann Dewan.

Dewan is the county superintendent of schools at the Santa Clara County Office of Education and joined Cody for a joint media statement released Friday.

“The ability for a school district to offer remote or virtual learning ended on June 30th, 2021,” Dewan said.

Still, the numbers are concerning.

Data posted online by the public health department shows the seven-day average of cases has increased about 237 percent since Christmas.

630 were reported on December 25th.

2,123 were reported Friday.

And, the age group making up the highest percentage of cases are those 19 years of age and younger.

“Schools continue to operate with the latest health and safety guidance offered by the California Department of Public Health,” Dewan said. “We’re working alongside our districts to preserve in-person learning.”

“Together, I think that we’re gonna get through this surge. We’re gonna keep our kids in school where they thrive,” said Cody.

Cody added the community will have to find ways to coexist and live with COVID-19.

